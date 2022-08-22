Jordyn Woods Looks Pretty In Pink Embellished Pyramid Pumps & Thigh-High Slit Fashion Nova Dress

Jordyn Woods looked pretty in pink for her latest Instagram photo. On Sunday, the reality star and fashion influencer uploaded a photoset posing in front a beautiful sunny landscape.

The new image sees the 25-year-old model in a light pink Fashion Nova dress. The garment had a round neckline, ruched detailing on the bodice, risky cutout on the hip, an extreme thigh-high side slit. Woods styled her hair in a romantic updo and left two curly strands frame her face. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pink pout.

The media personality accessorized with chunky diamond hoop earrings and several midi rings. Woods committed to a pretty pink aesthetic with a Balenciaga Crystal Hourglass XS Top Handle Bag. As a part of Demna’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the purse is decorated with pink suede, rolled handle, flap and snap closures at the front and a silver-tone hardware.

In true fashion form, Woods took her look up a notch with pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a sharp pointed-toe that was decorated with a strappy embellishment. The shoes also had straps that wrapped around the ankle and was set on a small pyramid heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Related Jordyn Woods Amps Up Her Bodysuit's Ankle Cutouts With Sparkling Sandals & Diamonds Kris Jenner Slips on Studded Pumps at 818 Tequila Party for Daughter Kendall Jenner Christina Milian Models an Unexpected Bikini Not Intended for Water With Micro Miniskirt & Chunky 'Dad Shoes'

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.