Jordyn Woods’ Fierce Stiletto Denim Boots Take Her Oversized Shirt Dress to New Heights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods is a fierce fashion force. The influencer and media personality elevated a white button-down dress with eye-catching elements. The 24-year-old model looked chic while posing in a new Instagram reel.

“It’s always denim for me @diesel @balenciaga,” she wrote under the upload.

The upload shows Woods dressed in a crisp oversized top that she turned into a dress. She left one side undone, which helped to show off her diamond necklace and dainty earrings. The reality star swapped her blond tresses and slicked her hair back into a bun.

Woods carried her essential items in the Balenciaga Small Le Cagole Shoulder Bag. The statement accessory has a cotton canvas lining, a crystal embellished stud buckle detail at the front and on the strap, a detachable heart-shaped mirror and zip pouch.

When it came down to footwear, Woods took things up a notch with Diesel’s D-YUCCA OTK Thigh-High Boots. The denim silhouette has a pointy triangular toe, a raw-cut edge, branded heel counter and a thin stiletto heel. The boots currently retail for $487 on Farfetch. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Related Kristin Cavallari Gets Tattoos While Boosting Western Style in Twisty Crop Top With Gladiator Sandals J Balvin Gets a Punk Makeover in Cargo Skirt, Tupac Tribute Shirt & Platform Sneakers to Balenciaga Spring '23 Fashion Show Demand for Tracksuits Soars After Balenciaga x Adidas Runway Debut

Diesel D-YUCCA OTK Thigh-High Boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and boots.

Add some flair to your look with blue boots.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Anitah Over The Knee Boot, $80 (was $99).

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxwelle Pointed Toe Knit Boot, $70 (was $130).

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Journee Collection High Heel Ankle Boots, $85.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.