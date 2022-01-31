×
Jordyn Woods Elevates Sweatpants in an Edgy Cutout Top & ’70s Glam Rock Sneaker Style

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

UOMA Beauty Pride Month And Juneteenth Celebration Launch Event
You can always count on Jordyn Woods to share the most aesthetically pleasing photos. Over the weekend, the fashion influencer gave her followers a glimpse of her weekend festivities.

Woods shared a slew of new images on Instagram. In one of the photos, she poses in front of her brown Porsche Taycan. The social media personality looked cozy and chic as she wore a sleeveless cream knit turtleneck top with navy blue Painted Flare sweatpants from Gallery Dept.

She wore her braids in a half up, half down style and opted for flawless neutral makeup. The ShoeDazzle ambassador accessorized her look with chunky silver hoop earrings, a watch, several rings and an Hourglass XS Glitter Balenciaga handbag. The clutch includes lambskin lining, one back pocket, adjustable and removable body strap and a studded magnetic closure.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods elevated her look with a pair of Adidas Raf Simmons Rs Ozweego sneakers. Raf Simmons reinterpreted the Adidas Ozweego by fusing ’70s glam rock and a sense of futurism. This iteration boasts a Cream White leather and mesh upper dipped in a mirrored TPU film. The classic kicks were released in May 2019.

It is no surprise that Woods would elevate her ensemble with a pair of trendy kicks. She is known for having an impressive sneaker collection and a daring sense of style. The social media personality likes to step out in silhouettes from labels like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules.

See more of Woods’ style through the years.

