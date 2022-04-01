Jordyn Woods Defies Gravity in Daring Cutout Dress With Architectural Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods gives a lesson in being cozy and chic — no matter the occasion. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the model posing while wearing a cozy outfit.

For the outfit, Woods went with a green fuzzy coat that was slightly oversized. The garment came to her calves and added a bright pop of color. Underneath, she wore a black bodycon dress that included a daring side cutout.

Woods went bold with her accessors, opting to carry a green Hermés handbag that matched her punchy coat.

To complete everything, Woods stepped into green strappy sandals. The shoes had multiple straps around the ankle and along the midfoot and was set on 3-inch architectural heels.

When it comes to Woods and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes. Following the Oscars last Sunday, she wore a sheer sequin dress paired with silver sandals while partying with Will Smith. Also, she recently wore a vibrant orange bodycon dress paired with matching peep-toe mules.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118.

To Buy: Steve Madden Shaye sandals, $80.

To Buy: Jessica Rich Ankle Strap Sandal, $275.