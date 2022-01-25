Jordyn Woods Holds Court in Fluffy Coat and High-Shine Booties for Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ Timberwolves Basketball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods watches basketball in style.

The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her posing on the court. She attended the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets game to support her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays for the Timberwolves, on his home turf in Minnesota. The final score was 125 to 136 with the Timberwolves winning. For the outfit, Woods donned a fluffy black coat paired with straight-leg jeans that feel modern and trendy. She also wore a black top underneath and accessorized with a silver watch and a multicolored Louis Vuitton bag.

When it came down to the footwear, she opted for a pair of shiny black boots that featured an almond-toe design. The boots pulled the look together and offered high-shine chicness.

As of late, Woods has shown her affinity for bodycon garments and others that serve the purpose of being functional as much as they’re stylish. When she’s not in those outfits, she wears slouchy shirts and edgy jumpsuits that all fit within her arc of being fashion-forward yet strong enough to make a personal statement. For shoes, Woods has an affinity for pumps, sandals and boots from brands like Rick Owens, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta. And she’s an accessories girl who has been seen with Hermés and Chanel bags.

Related Venus Williams Takes French Girl Style for a Spin in Leggings and Chanel Boots Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton's Men's Show to Honor Virgil Abloh Lily Collins Brings Back '60s Mod-Fashion in a Printed Coat and Blue Peep-Toe Sandals

As for the work that Woods has done within the fashion industry, she’s walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat while also starring in campaigns for staples like Good American, Express and Yeezy. She created her own venture in 2018 called Secndnture, which consists of size-inclusive activewear.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

Put on a pair of black boots and streamline your outfits.

CREDIT: DSW

Buy Now: Kelly & Katie Eve Bootie, $50

Buy Now: Schutz Mikki Pointed Toe Bootie, $148

To Buy: A New Day Delilah Heeled Ankle Boots, $35.