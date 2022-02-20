Jordyn Woods Makes an Edgy Statement in a Sheer Bodysuit, Distressed Jeans and Black Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods shows how to mix textures effortlessly. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed her wearing pieces from a timely and popular collaboration collection.

For the outfit, Woods donned a black Mugler bodysuit that featured sheer paneling and a plunging neckline for an edgy effect. Over it, she wore a slightly oversized blazer that added a sophisticated element to her attire. And on the lower half, Woods wore a pair of baggy distressed jeans that incorporated a hole on each knee for a casual twist. She accessorized with a sparkling diamond choker set that upped the ante of her ensemble.

To finish off everything, Woods wore a pair of $1,395 Jimmy Choo x Mugler stripe mesh booties that had a nude and black colorway for a dramatic yet sleek look. The two fashion houses released a capsule collection of footwear that showcases both the timelessness of Jimmy Choo and the inventiveness of Mugler. The shoes are available for purchase at a variety of retailers, including BergdorfGoodman.com.

Related Jordyn Woods Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit Accentuated With Sparkling Details Jordyn Woods Is Snow Day-Chic in Luxe Coat and Chunky Boots With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Victoria Justice Gets Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit, Leather Pants and Platform Sandals for Drake's Super Bowl Pre-Party

The Jimmy Choo x Mugler Stripe Mesh Sock Booties CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Woods has a fashion-forward and chic clothing aesthetic that she displays on both her Instagram feed and at live appearances. For example, we’ve recently seen her don functional activewear that elevated her workout routine. And we’ve even seen her wear a hot pink silky pajama set with thong sandals that were fun and colorful.

Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat. She’s also starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She created her own line of size-inclusive activewear in 2018 called Secndnture.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $21 (was $25).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $35-$263.

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.