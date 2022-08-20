Jordyn Woods Amps Up Her Bodysuit’s Ankle Cutouts With Sparkling Sandals & Diamonds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods’ style can never be denied.

The model recently took to Instagram to share a post of her evening-wear outfit. In the post shared on Thursday, the model can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble that featured an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a center-crossed arrangement and cutouts below the ankle.

Its top comprised a semi-ruched design from the arm and across the neckline with a similar composition just above the piece’s pant hemline. For footwear, she opted for pointed-toe black and silver stilettos with sparkling embellishments as part of the shoes’ vamp strap.

She accessorized with an equally scintillating diamond necklace. In the next photo, Woods gives a glimpse of her earrings that peek from behind her hair. The jewelry combines a pearl center with diamonds outlining the opulent jewel. The earring’s luminosity couples with her outfit’s necklace and heels to continue this brightened effect. As a striking tone, silver can fuse well with nighttime styles as its sparkling essence gives any look a shimmery glow.

For makeup, Jordyn went for a soft, natural glam by Kevin Luong with golden eyeshadow, pink blush, and a winged eye.

PHOTOS: Click to see Jordyn Woods’ Style Evolution Through the Years

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal Star Sandals, $625.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Bradshaw-S Studded Stiletto Sandal $109.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Punk Stud Ankle Strap Sandal, $950.