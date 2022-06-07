Jordyn Woods Delivers Clashing Colors in Floral Bodycon Dress & Strappy Crystal-Embellished Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods embraced floral prints in her latest Instagram post.

The 24-year-old made a case for clashing colors with her sleek ensemble. The media personality posed for the camera wearing a spring-ready mini dress with a halter strap that led into a draping neckline. The center of the neck featured a thin white strap with a a gold pendant at the center. The bottom of the dress had a bodycon fit that cut off at her thighs.

Woods added a hint of sparkle to her colorful look with her footwear. The lilac pumps were embellished with crystals on the shoes’ upper and down her heel. The straps ran across her feet in a crisscross formation and featured a square toe. The shoes gave the star some height with a thick heel.

When it comes to Woods’ typical style, the star goes for glam. She often posts photos of herself in sleek sets, body con dresses and bold separates with bright colors and prints. She tends to favor knee high boots and strappy heels that elevate the star’s looks. Even when Woods is going for a more casual look, she adds a high fashion flair.

Last weekend, the star posted a video of her off the clock look. She slipped on a casual white tank top and light wash ripped denim jeans that included slits throughout. She brought the outfit together with a cobalt blue Hermés Birkin bag which was crafted out of togo calfskin leather in a deep shade of blue. The bag featured rolled leather top handles and clasps with a palladium gold turn lock.

