Jordyn Woods Wears Art in Sinuous Sparkling Sandals & Whimsical Bodycon Dress

By Amina Ayoud
Jordyn Woods
Basking in the sun, Jordyn Woods posed in a blooming garden, the social media star showing off her sparkling outfit in a slideshow posted to her Instagram yesterday. Woods’ ensemble consisted of strappy mini dress in plum that depicted trees and a colorful landscape made out of beads, the motif resembling a skillfully crafted fresco or work of art. Butterflies on the garment seemingly came to life while blooming beaded flowers in bunches lined the hem, creating a museum-worthy piece.

Matching up her hues, the 25-year-old carried a playful duo chrome clutch that reflected green and then purple that added a whimsical air to the ensemble. The bag was fitted with a silver clasp and was made out of a high-shine plastic or cellophane-like material. Woods wore silver accessories and kept her chestnut brown locks in tight, face-framing curls close to her head.

When the moment called for more sparkles, Woods obliged, the former “Life With Kylie” guest coordinating the look with strappy silver sandals set on a small heel, of which its practical height offered stable movement. The shoe came with sparkling crystal embellishments on the upper and along the winding straps that reached above her ankles. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

On the footwear front, Woods is known for her expansive and magnificent sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots. Even more impressive, Woods’ modeling career has also sent the star into the fashion stratosphere, allowing her to walk in shows like Christian Siriano and Chromat, along with features in multiple campaigns for Good American.

PHOTOS: Check out Jordyn Wood’s style evolution.

