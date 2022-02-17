Jordyn Woods Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit Accentuated With Sparkling Details

Jordyn Woods makes all-black look so chic. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram Wednesday that showed the socialite in a sleek ensemble while visiting Minnesota.

Woods wore an all-black monochromatic outfit consisting of an oversized black blazer with a black top underneath for a streamlined appearance. On the lower half, she wore a pair of slouchy faux-leather trousers that had a stacked disposition at the bottom. For accessories, Woods wore a chunky iced-out necklace that featured her name written in cursive, and she also wore a black and white Chanel hat that had the brand’s name etched on the front.

Although Woods’ shoes got cut off in the photos, it’s safe to say that she wore heels or boots that aligned with the energy of her getup and offered maximum comfort and security.

When it comes to Woods’ essential sartorial style, she tends to wear trendy and edgy silhouettes that align with her distinct, unique tastes. For example, we’ve recently seen Woods in effective activewear that showcases her penchant for functional clothing, and we’ve even seen Woods’ white bodycon dress paired with burgundy wraparound sandals for a sophisticated feel.

Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat. She has also starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She created her own line of size-inclusive activewear in 2018 called Secndnture.

