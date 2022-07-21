Jordyn Woods Puts Edgy Touch on Gold Metallic Blazer With Ripped Jeans & Chain-Strap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are not following Jordyn Woods on Instagram yet, then you need to start. The 24-year-old socialite and model continuously offers outfit inspiration to the masses. Case in point: her latest upload.

Woods served up some sensational street style in a carousel post that she shared on Wednesday. Standing in the middle of a hallway, she simply captioned the collection of photos, “no place like home.”

The reality star proved that a gold metallic blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe. Woods styled the statement piece with a basic white crop top and light wash jeans. The wash of the wide-leg pants gave her look an edge and was the perfect complement to her outerwear.

To take her look up a notch, the star accessorized with hoop earrings, a blinged out watch and a glittery gold Balenciaga hourglass top handle bag. Wood slicked her hair back in a bun and rounded out the look with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing her outfit was a pair of gold sandals. The shoe style had a pointy outsole and featured chain straps across the toe and along the instep. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

