×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jordyn Woods Plays With Prints in Allover Moon Logo Jumpsuit & Sandals With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA853857_004-head
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods goes bold in a popular print while enjoying time with her friend Alabama Barker, who also opted for a fun pattern. The influencers were spotted last night leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing eye-catching looks.

For Woods’ outfit, she donned a black and red moon-printed jumpsuit from Marine Serre that showcased her eye for vibrant and trendy styles.

Jordyn Woods, Alabama Barker, Marine Serre, Hermes, sandals, prints, Los Angeles, May 2 2022
Jordyn Woods and Alabama Barker out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 2, 2022.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Woods accessorized with a black Hermés handbag paired with diamond-encrusted necklaces, a blingy watch and a multitude of earrings.

Jordyn Woods, Alabama Barker, Marine Serre, Hermes, sandals, prints, Los Angeles, May 2 2022
Jordyn Woods and Alabama Barker out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 2, 2022.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
Jordyn Woods, Alabama Barker, Marine Serre, Hermes, sandals, prints, Los Angeles, May 2 2022
A closer look at Jordyn Woods’ black sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Woods grounded her appearance with a pair of black strappy sandals that unified her look. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches for a comfortable wear.

Related

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Models Debut PrettyLittleThing Collection in New Video

Jordyn Woods Elevates White-Hot Bodycon Dress With Sparkling Crystal Bow Pumps on Flared Heels

Jordyn Woods Holds Court in Knife Boot-Pants & Glittery Timberwolves Jersey Supporting Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

Barker, on the other hand, went with a baroque-inspired printed ensemble. On top, she wore a yellow, orange and brown crop top that had a high neckline. The PrettyLittleThing ambassador teamed the blouse with matching trousers that had flared hems. She finished off her attire with a leather black reptilian print coat with shiny buttons. Barker also went simple for shoes, electing to wear a pair of black square-toe sandals.

Alabama Barker, Baroque, sandals, prints, Los Angeles, May 2 2022
Alabama Barker out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 2, 2022.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it comes to Woods’ typical style, she tends to wear modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a white bodycon midi dress paired with a blue, green and white bomber jacket paired with blue crystal-embellished bow pumps from Mach & Mach for a chic Instagram post.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100.

London Rag Sherri Sandal

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55

Christian Louboutin black strappy sandal

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad