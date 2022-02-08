Jordyn Woods Coordinates Cozy Street Style with Ankle Boots at Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ Basketball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods dropped a series of new images Monday on Instagram that gave her followers a closer look at the fresh outfit that she wore to her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns’ basketball game.

The ShoeDazzle ambassador looked cute and cozy as she sat courtside in a sporty-chic ensemble. She wore a black and white Air Jordan puffer jacket. The hooded outerwear was complete with green and red details and patchwork on the arms and back. Woods coordinated her jacket with a white graphic T-shirt and vintage camouflage pants.

The media personality was dripping in designer labels. Woods complemented her outfit with black Louis Vuitton Cyclone sunglasses, a white Balenciaga Le Cagole XS shoulder bag and a colorful wallet by Chrome Hearts. She finished off her look with a bold red lip and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun.

To tie everything together, Woods slipped into a pair of white Pernille Wedge Nappa Booties by Amina Muaddi. The ankle boots include a sharp pointed-toe, leather sole, side zip closure and a 4-inch wedge heel. The boots retails for $1,165.

Woods is everyone’s favorite fashion “It” Girl. Her aesthetically pleasing photos always go viral on social media. Along with her style, she is known for having one of the most impressive sneaker collections. She loves to coordinate her outfits with silhouettes from labels like, Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Adidas, Chanel, Prada and Dior. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals and fun mules.

