Jordin Sparks Shines In Glittery Neon Green Suit & See-Through Sandals for ‘American Idol’ 20th Anniversary Performance With Ruben Studdard

Jordin Sparks and Ruben Studdard reunited to perform a duet during “American Idol’s” The Great Idol Reunion special on Monday night. Fans of the show might remember that Studdard won the competition in 2003 and Sparks won in 2007.

The reality competition series celebrated 20 years on television with a special reunion concert. The event brought out familiar faces and a few surprises including, David Cook, David Archuleta, Kris Allen, Justin Guarani, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina. Original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson were also in attendance for the remarkable moment.

Sparks pulled out a show-stopping outfit to take the stage with Studdard. The Grammy-nominated singer shined in a sparkling green power suit. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve blazer that had a deep V-neckline and ruched detailing near the bodice. Sparks paired the jacket with a white top and matching flare-leg pants.

When it came down to footwear, the “No Air” hitmaker rounded out her look with green platform sandals. The clear silhouette featured a chunky outer sole and sleek stiletto heel.

Studdard looked dapper for the evening, wearing a blue satin suit jacket that had pink roses allover. The musician and actor teamed the overcoat with a white button down shirt, black trousers and leather shoes.

