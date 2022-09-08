Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Elevate Their Couples Style at ‘Confess, Fletch’ Screening

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are stepping out in style.

The couple recently attended the screening of the upcoming film “Confess, Fletch” at The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles. The Greg Mottola-directed movie, which releases on Sept. 16, sees Hamm and Osceola star with Marcia Gay Harden, John Slattery, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, and others.

Osceola’s look embodied the ultimate summertime, elegant style. The “Law and Order” actress wore a one-piece jumpsuit with heels that featured a strapless top, a flared bottom style, striking abstract designs with combined red, yellow, and black hues across the white material, and a tied arrangement at its neckline.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend “Confess, Fletch” screening at The West Hollywood Edition on Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The actress paired her outfit with a bright orange clutch and opted for a minimalistic jewelry look as she wore a single gold necklace. Hamm wore a burnt orange shirt with pushed-back sleeves, blue checkered pants, and brown suede loafers.

Anna Osceola attends “Confess, Fletch” screening at The West Hollywood Edition on Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Jon Hamm attends “Confess, Fletch” screening at The West Hollywood Edition on Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Hamm and Osceola attended the 2022 ESPY Awards. Hamm wore a classic black tuxedo adorned with a bowtie and polished dress shoes. Osceola arrived at the event styled in another bright look, entailing a rose-patterned Dolce & Gabbana dress, shiny stiletto heels, a ruby red clutch, and a gold necklace and bracelet set.

In March, the pair appeared at Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards party. Osceola wore a colorful abstract print embellished dress, a shiny pink clutch, and black tie-up heels. Hamm donned a classic black tuxedo, white button-up shirt, and satin bowtie.

