Jojo Siwa Sparkles for WeHo Pride With Girlfriend in Rainbow Glitter Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jojo Siwa slipped on her rainbow dancing shoes for the West Hollywood Pride Parade in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The media personality made a case for sequin studded sneakers as the perfect pride gear. The 19-year-old bounced around one of the parade’s floats wearing a comfortable yet festive ensemble. Siwa wore a white crew neck tee that featured green seems as well as a graphic print of a rainbow at the center with the words “Be What You Be.”

Jojo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew at the West Hollywood Pride Parade Jun, 5. 2022. CREDIT: AP

She tucked the T-shirt into a pair of high-waisted white shorts with a folded seam. Siwa added even more rainbow flair to the ensemble with her vest. The denim vest featured bright colorful sequins that lined the shoulders and the sides.

The “Dance Moms” alum made a statement with her footwear. The high-top sneakers featured a colorful and sparkly upper, rainbow detailing at the sides and black laces. The shoes also featured a thick rubber sole. Beneath her standout sneakers, she wore a pair of white tube socks that peaked out from her sneakers and had rainbow lettering across the sides.

Siwa was joined by her girlfriend Kylie Prew. For the occasion, she wore a raglan tee with bright blue sleeves that were folded up and the words “He She They Them Human” printed at the center. Prew also wore a pair of light wash blue jeans with distressed detailing above her knees. On her feet, she woe a pair of high top white Nike sneakers.

