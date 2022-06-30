JoJo Siwa Gets Whimsical in Purple Feathered Mini Dress & Pink Butterfly Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JoJo Siwa chicly showed off her whimsical side.

The media personality posted to her Instagram on Wednesday in a colorful look. Siwa posed in a purple mini dress with a square neck. The dress was covered in lavender feathers with pieces of shiny silver intertwined. The straps were covered in sequins and the waist was cinched with a silver sequined belt. Siwa added small stud earrings to the ensemble but otherwise went accessory-free, allowing her dress and footwear serve as the stars of the show.

Her footwear was just as interesting as her dress. The “Dance Moms” alum wore a pair of hot pink combat boots with matching laces in her post. The boots were covered in glitter that reflected and shimmered in the light, and the shoes were also covered in large butterfly wings. The iridescent wings featured pretty shades of blues and purples, which coordinated with her dress flawlessly.

Siwa has a bold fashion sense that was synonymous with bows and glitter for most of her career until late, but this post proved she can bring the sparkle in when necessary. Now, the actress sports clothing that aligns with her laid-back chic style as well as more elevated silhouettes and designs when the time calls for it. For shoes, she gravitates towards colorful sneakers, like the pair she wore earlier in June when she celebrated Pride Month, as well as striking pumps for more formal occasions.

