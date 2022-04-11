JoJo Siwa Is Bursting With Color in Ombre Neon Boots & Highlighter-Yellow Shirt on Her ‘Good Day’

JoJo Siwa showed her colors in her most recent social media post.

The “Dance Moms” alum posted to her Instagram page on Sunday with three photos bursting with bright hues. In each of the images, Siwa posed differently in the same colorful outfit. She styled shiny silver jogger pants with a neon green graphic T-shirt. She added a black zip-up hoodie over top and finished off the look with a matching multicolored necklace and bracelet as well as stud earrings. She also showed off her recently chopped pixie haircut.

She added even more color to the look with her footwear. Siwa wore a pair of lace-up boots by Spvceisland in her post. The boots featured an ombre colorway with shades of neon yellow, orange and pink. She also wore bright blue socks that extended past the top of the shoes.

Siwa captioned her post, “Today is a GOOD day (especially compared to yesterday 🤨) 🥳.”