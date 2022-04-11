JoJo Siwa Is Bursting With Color in Ombre Neon Boots & Highlighter-Yellow Shirt on Her ‘Good Day’

JoJo Siwa showed her colors in her most recent social media post.
The “Dance Moms” alum posted to her Instagram page on Sunday with three photos bursting with bright hues. In each of the images, Siwa posed differently in the same colorful outfit. She styled shiny silver jogger pants with a neon green graphic T-shirt. She added a black zip-up hoodie over top and finished off the look with a matching multicolored necklace and bracelet as well as stud earrings. She also showed off her recently chopped pixie haircut.
She added even more color to the look with her footwear. Siwa wore a pair of lace-up boots by Spvceisland in her post. The boots featured an ombre colorway with shades of neon yellow, orange and pink. She also wore bright blue socks that extended past the top of the shoes.
Siwa captioned her post, “Today is a GOOD day (especially compared to yesterday 🤨) 🥳.”
Her post came a day after she addressed why she wasn’t at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which was pre-recorded on Saturday and aired Saturday. She was nominated in the category of favorite social music star, alongside That Girl Lay Lay, Addison Rae, Johnny Orlando, Oliver Tree and Dixie D’Amelio, who was named the winner. In an Instagram video on Saturday, Siwa explained that she wasn’t invited to the award show and wasn’t sure why.
Siwa has a bold fashion sense that was synonymous with bows and glitter for most of her career until late. Now, the actress sports clothing that aligns with her laid-back chic style as well as more elevated silhouettes and designs when the time calls for it. Like her latest post, her Instagram shows her wearing functional activewear and printed separates that have her funky flair while also placing an emphasis on comfort. For shoes, she gravitates towards colorful sneakers and striking pumps.