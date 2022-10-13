JoJo Siwa Matches New Pink Hair with Feathered Top in Sparkling Alexander McQueen Sneakers at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JoJo Siwa was seeing pink at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Los Angeles yesterday night.

Siwa arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant ensemble. Her look featured a fringed fuchsia-hued jacket and a black tutu skirt with a tulle finish. She accessorized in a dazzling rhinestone embellished belt. The entire outfit matched her new bubblegum pink hair, which she debuted at the event with sparkling makeup to complete the look.

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on October 12, 2022. CREDIT: Majil / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Siwa continued her sparkling journey with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of Alexander McQueen high-top sneakers. The shoes are adorned with crystals. This style features a textured rubber platform midsole, lace-up closure, and round rubber cap toe. The dancer paired the sneakers with pink socks, of course.

Alexander McQueen high-top sneakers CREDIT: Alexander McQueen

Siwa has always showcased her radiant and standout outfits. On July 20th, she uploaded a video of herself to Instagram while backstage in a feathery lavender dress with silver tinges throughout and a rhinestone belt similar to the one she wore to the award show yesterday evening. She coupled her look with signature glittery high-top sneakers in pink that entailed a winged butterfly design on each shoe.

As a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” she has worn a range of kaleidoscopic styles, from Haute Couture-inspired looks to ornamented denim numbers and prismatic pieces.

