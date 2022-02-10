All of Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits at the 2022 Winter Olympics So Far

Johnny Weir is once again making a statement at the Winter Olympics. The former figure-skating Olympian has become known for his outfits over the years as a commentator for NBC. He first appeared on NBC, together with fellow figure skater Tara Lipinski (they even have a joint Instagram account), at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, and now he’s making waves for the Beijing Games.

Weir sets a new standard for sports analyst fashion. Forget the stuffy suit and tie — Weir is giving fringe skirts, embellished boots and hair inspired by Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen the panda, for instance.

On day one at work, Weir made a grand entrance wearing a matching feather suit by Orttu and Louis Leeman loafers.

In another standout ensemble on Feb. 5, Weir chose patent leather Christian Louboutin shoes with pants embellished with stars and a Veronica Beard blazer. (His hair paid homage to the aforementioned Bing Dwen Dwen.)

And earlier this week, he donned his most dazzling outfit yet, wearing a fringe floor-length skirt with a turtleneck and dramatic pearl necklace.

Weir is a two-time Olympian having competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games, respectively finishing in fifth and sixth place. In 2010, Weir made headlines for skating to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” during his routine. He is also a three time U.S. National Figure Skating Champion, 2008 World bronze medalist, two time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, and the 2001 World Junior Figure Skating Champion. Weir has appeared on a number of shows, most recently starring as Gabe on Netflix’s ice skating drama “Spinning Out” and “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020.

Keep checking back for updates on what Weir will wear next for the 2022 Winter Olympics.