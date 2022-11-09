Johnny Depp Models Green Loungewear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Johnny Depp made his surprise appearance in Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.” on Tuesday. The fourth annual Savage x Fenty show can be streamed online through the Prime Video platform.

In visuals shared from the show, Depp leans against a tree before walking through a forest, clad in olive green designs from Fenty’s new menswear collection. His monochrome ensemble features a silk-trimmed robe and matching trousers, paired with a low-cut monogrammed shirt.

Finishing Depp’s attire, as he often wears, were layers of shiny necklaces. For the show, the jewelry featured layered silver chains strung with charms, including locks, a guitar pick and matte stones. Thin black eyeliner finished the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s attire.

Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna’s “<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;">Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4</span>.” CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Depp is the first man spotlighted for a “star” moment in the show — similarly to past celebrities including Cindy Crawford.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. The occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — features a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

