‘Queer Eye’ Star Johnathan Van Ness Spreads Holiday Cheer in Red Croc Clogs & Christmas Jibbitz

Holiday season is officially here, which means it’s time to start thinking of gifts for family and friends. One item that is sure to hold a position on the popular list is a pair of Crocs.

According to “Queer Eye” hairstylist and comedian Johnathan Van Ness, Crocs will make for a fabulous gift this year. In a carousel of images via the Crocs Instagram, Ness poses in a sparkling champagne-colored gown. The dress had a scooped neckline with thin spaghetti straps and a sheer, slightly ruffled hemline.

Putting a casual finish on the look, the reality star completed the outfit with a pair of red Classic Croc Clogs. The shoes were decorated with an array of colorful holiday Jibbitz including, a Santa Clause, gingerbread man, Christmas tree, stars, reindeer and ornaments.

The iconic Croc clog is known for starting a comfort revolution around the world. The irreverent go-to comfort shoe is sure to make you fall in love with it day after day due to its durability and endless versatility. Crocs Classic Clogs are incredibly lightweight and fun to wear. The shoes have a slip-on design for ease of use and are water-friendly with ventilation ports for breathability. The Crocs also feature pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit when you’re on the go.

Although extremely polarizing, Crocs have made a comeback for better or worse as many have shifted their lenses towards easy-going footwear with an emphasis on comfort. Based in Colorado, Crocs has expanded their horizons massively, offering a wide variety of inventory from their original clog style to flip-flops, slides, and versatile wedges. The controversial brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette while making something unique to the brand’s identity.

