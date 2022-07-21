Joey King Continues Edgy Style Streak With Cutout Top, Printed Maxi Skirt & Leather Opera Gloves at ‘Bullet Train’ Screening

Joey King continued her edgy style streak while attending the “Bullet Train” U.K. Gala Screening on Wednesday. King stars in the upcoming action film alongside Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny.

The movie officially hits theaters on Aug. 5 and focuses on a team of five assassins who all find themselves trapped on a high-speed train, motivated by the same mission.

King’s latest standout fashion moment was provided by Marc Jacobs. The award-winning entertainer made a bold statement in an ensemble from the fashion label’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. King arrived in a pale blue cutout turtleneck top. She kept her accessories minimal and only added leather opera gloves.

Joey King arrives at the “Bullet Train” UK Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 20, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” UK Gala Screening on July 20, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole

The “Kissing Booth” star teamed her top with a black and orange maxi skirt, which included a ’70s-inspired circular print and delicately swept the floor as she walked. King styled the front of her hair in finger waves and left the back straight. She rounded out the look with dark eyeliner and a bold matte lip.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 20: Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” UK Gala Screening held at the Cineworld Leicester Square on July 20, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole

Unfortunately, the length of her skirt didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however the 22-year-old actress possibly completed her outfit with platform shoes, heeled sandals or sharp pointed-toe pumps. King’s shoe wardrobe varies from sleek to whimsical. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards brands like Givenchy, Roger Vivier, Andrea Wazen, Larroudé, Kenneth Cole and Jeffrey Campbell.

(L-R) Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the “Bullet Train” UK Gala Screening in London on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

