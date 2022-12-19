Joe Burrow stepped out in some fresh threads while arriving for his latest game. In a photo uploaded on the Cincinnati Bengals Twitter page, the 26-year-old football player makes his way off a bus and into the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where he played against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23.

Burrow was casually dressed for the occasion, wearing a black graphic shirt that featured a round neckline and was decorated with yellow smiley faces on the side of the sleeves. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback teamed his top with charcoal skinny jeans.

Sticking to a chill vibe, Burrow covered his eyes with black rectangle sunglasses and a gold chain. The athlete also carried a Louis Vuitton bag and a cell phone in his hand.

Adding a pop of color to his look, Burrow completed his outfit with the Nike Air Max 1 x Cact.Us Corp Cact.Us Gold sneaker.

Nike Air Max 1 x Cact.Us Corp Cact.Us Gold CREDIT: Nike

Currently sold out on Nike, their latest footwear silhouette reinterprets the brand in a new state as Cact.Us Corp. They have reimagined, designed, and built this Air Max 1 for the unpredictability of everyday exploration. This sneaker is made to thrive for wherever it happens to be, but it carries Cact.Us Corp’s unique aura and durable designs.

Inspired by the ACG Pocket Knife, a drawstring Gillie lacing system, custom nubuck and mesh-patterned overlays on the upper recall the ’90s utilitarian classic. This Air Max 1 features a rubberized Cactus Jack tongue logo and a custom Cact.Us Corp outsole, and while the lateral side displays an unmistakable reverse Swoosh, the medial side of the sneaker’s design stays true to its OG Air Max 1 roots.

For shoes, Burrow often wears tonal and colorful sneakers from Nike, particularly Air Jordan styles — including the latter’s viral collaboration with Dior. On the red carpet, he can be seen in neutral black, brown and gray-hued loafers crafted from leather and suede.

