Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Chicly Cozy in Knit Tracksuit & 6-Inch Gucci Heels for the Albie Awards Afterparty

Jodie Turner-Smith arrived at the Mark Hotel for the Albie Award’s afterparty in a wool tracksuit fit for the declining fall temperatures. The actress looked cozy as she pulled up to the event.

Turner-Smith slipped into a knit turtleneck hooded crop top and matching cream knit jogger pants by Adidas X Gucci. However, her statement piece was her 6-inch platform heels by Gucci. These shoes matched elegantly with the bamboo top handle bag, also by Gucci, which she opted to use as her late-night party bag.

Jodie Turner-Smith spotted arriving at The Mark Hotel for the Albie Awards Afterparty in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Turner-Smith also accessorized with numerous rings on both of her hands and a pair of diamond statement earrings in a leaf pattern.

A closer look at Jodie Turner-Smith’s Gucci platform shoes. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Earlier that evening, she attended the awards event wearing a sheer black dramatic tulle Christian Siriano gown, another pair of Gucci shoes, and a Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a bow.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

The Albie Awards are presented by George and Amal Clooney’s Clooney Foundation for Justice. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs, who is best known for working to end apartheid in South Africa. The event honors those who put themselves at risk fighting for justice and human rights.

