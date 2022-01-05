Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Dance Moves in These Celeb-Favorite Designer Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jenifer Lopez took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest flick “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson.

In a video of her practicing dance moves for the romantic musical comedy film, the multi-hyphenate star can be seen sporting a pair of Alexandre Birman‘s popular “Clarita” sneaker. She styles the luxe shoes with a camel-colored leather boiler suit.

Sandra Oh was the first person ever to wear the footwear brand’s debut sneaker at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she picked up a Globe for lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC America series “Killing Eve.”

The white Nappa leather sneaker is a riff of the brand’s best-selling bow-embellished Clarita sandals, which has tons of celebrity fans, from Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen to Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra.

The low-top slip-on silhouette, which retails for $425 on nordstrom.com, is also a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Palmero. The style that Lopez is wearing in the snippet above boasts a cozy shearling lining, making it slightly pricier, and is available in cognac (J-Lo’s choice) as well as black.

Shop the white sneaker with a twist ahead.

