Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Dance Moves in These Celeb-Favorite Designer Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Jenifer Lopez took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest flick “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson.

In a video of her practicing dance moves for the romantic musical comedy film, the multi-hyphenate star can be seen sporting a pair of Alexandre Birman‘s popular “Clarita” sneaker. She styles the luxe shoes with a camel-colored leather boiler suit.

Sandra Oh was the first person ever to wear the footwear brand’s debut sneaker at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she picked up a Globe for lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC America series “Killing Eve.”

The white Nappa leather sneaker is a riff of the brand’s best-selling bow-embellished Clarita sandals, which has tons of celebrity fans, from Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen to Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra.

The low-top slip-on silhouette, which retails for $425 on nordstrom.com, is also a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Palmero. The style that Lopez is wearing in the snippet above boasts a cozy shearling lining, making it slightly pricier, and is available in cognac (J-Lo’s choice) as well as black.

Gwyneth Paltrow, alexandre birman clarita sneakers, June 18, 2019.
Gwyneth Paltrow is seen at her “Goop” store in Notting Hill in London to promote her new book on June 18, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA

Alexandre Birman, Clarita, sneakers
A look at Alexandre Birman’s Clarita sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

Shop the white sneaker with a twist ahead.

alexandre birman clarita sneaker
CREDIT: Alexandre Birman

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Clarita Sneaker, $445; alexandrebirman.com

Alexandre Birman Clarita Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Clarita Sneaker, $425; nordstrom.com

