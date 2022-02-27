Jennifer Lopez Trades High Heels for Chanel Penny Loafers for Outing with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez isn’t much of a flats wearer, so it was something of a surprise to see the “Marry Me” star donning a pair while out in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and company on Saturday. Lopez, who often rocks sky-high pumps and booties or cool sneakers, showed off a pair of chic Chanel penny loafers from the iconic French fashion house’s spring 2021 collection.

The understated style is crafted from smooth black leather and features an ever-so-slight heel, as well as Chanel’s interlocking “C” logo in gold on the side of the shoe’s vamp. The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker paired the simple loafers with a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana bustier jumpsuit worn with a white turtleneck underneath.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit with Chanel loafers in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

Lopez also added oversized Prada sunglasses, which matched her look seamlessly, and carried a black leather woven Bottega Veneta pouch clutch bag. Bottega Veneta’s The Pouch large gathered intrecciato leather clutch retails at $3,500. The coveted bag designed by creative director Daniel Lee is also available in dark green and yellow.

Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

The Grammy-nominated performer’s shoe look this weekend was a bit of a departure for her as she’s typically seen in bolder silhouettes from top brands like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. However, she’s also been known to hit the pavement in classic Timberland boots and Nikes.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez wearing black leather Chanel penny loafers featuring a gold interlocking “C” logo adornment on the vamp strap. CREDIT: Splash

