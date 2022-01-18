Blackpink’s Jisoo Is a Vision in Black and White With Collared Jacket, Dior Bag and Sharp Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blackpink member Jisoo took a sharp approach to sporty dressing while promoting Dior’s newest handbag.

The “Kill This Love” singer posed on Instagram, wearing black trousers, a T-shirt and a matching button-up jacket. Jisoo’s look was punctuated by a white leather version of Dior’s Small Vibe Hobo bag. The $3,400 handbag featured allover quilting and gold chain accents, giving her casual ensemble a dash of elegance. Her outfit was complete with a fluffy white bucket hat.

For footwear, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of lace-up sneakers. The pair included white leather uppers, as well as black leather detailing. The style added a sporty element to Jisoo’s look, while maintaining a black and white theme that coordinated with her entire outfit.

All-white sneakers like Jisoo’s are an all-time staple, with looks including the Nike Air Force 1 growing in popularity among the Gen Z set in the last several years. Styles typically feature all-white uppers and soles in leather or mesh textures. Aside from Jisoo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Vanessa Hudgens have been seen in all-white Nike, Naked Wolfe and Reebok sneakers in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Jisoo keeps her styles preppy and modern. The “Ice Cream” singer often wears loafers or brogues in neutral leathers. She can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands like Prada, Jimmy Choo and Gucci on the red carpet—though she mainly wears Dior’s footwear as their ambassador. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in sneakers by Magmur, Adidas and Yeezy.

Sharpen your winter looks with white sneakers like Jisoo’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Paige sneakers, $21 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Veja Espalar sneakers, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lift Starlet sneakers, $178.

Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s stylish looks over the years.