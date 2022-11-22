Jill Biden Sparkles for Vogue Digital Cover in Glitter Pumps With Naomi Biden in Fairytale Wedding Gown

Jill Biden and her eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden shared the cover of Vogue’s digital issue released today. The edition deep-dived into the details of Naomi’s fairytale wedding to Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 19.

Seen embracing on an antique striped couch, Jill wrapped her arms around the bride in the cover image, wearing a mint-green midi dress with sparkling golden embellishments overlay.

Jill and Naomi Biden for Vogue’s Digital Issue. CREDIT: Via Vogue

The style was paired alongside Jimmy Choo “Romy” pointed-toe pumps, a go-to style for the first lady. The brilliant pair featured silver sparkles all over. On the day of Naomi’s wedding, Jill wore a blue coat and Marion Parke’s “Mina” pumps in stone suede.

Beside her, Naomi posed in a white Ralph Lauren wedding gown — the same dress she wore for her matrimonial ceremony, that features a larger-than-life veil.

Following the marriage ceremony, the President and first lady hosted a wedding luncheon and a wedding party in the State Dining Room of the White House. A reception with dessert and dancing took place later that evening.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden serve food to members of the military and their families during a “Friendsgiving” celebration in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, N.C., on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Prior to the cover being released, Jill and President Joe Biden attended a Friendsgiving gathering with Marines and sailors aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina last night. About 400 service members and their families had dinner with the presidential couple, enjoying a typical Thanksgiving menu that included turkey and ham with stuffing and mashed potatoes. The food was prepared by celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

For the special occasion, Jill donned festive fabrics alongside suede boots, a cold-weather essential. The first lady’s look consisted of a bright silky red maxi dress that was belted to shape the silhouette. The simple style was layered underneath a black blazer with velvet lapels.

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave to the media as they walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras / Pool via CNP

As for accessories Jill stacked on sparkling gold and silver bracelets, dainty necklaces and dangling earrings.

When it came to footwear, the first lady slipped on a pair of black suede boots. Her close-toed set featured tall uppers — appearing to either be a knee-high or over-the-knee silhouette — with a stretchy texture, allowing for greater movement throughout the day. Block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height finished the set.

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave to the media as they walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

