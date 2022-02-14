Jill Biden Falls in Love With Valentine’s Day in Pink Coat Dress, Pointy Pumps & Floral Wristband

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden was pretty in pink while clad in a hue appropriate for Valentine’s Day. The first lady welcomed visitors to the White House on Monday on the South Lawn in an elegant outfit complete in the soft hue from head to toe.

Jill Biden, waves to second grade students from Aiton Elementary School on the South Lawn of the White House after they took a tour in celebration of Valentine’s Day at the White House in Washington, DC on February 14, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Biden greeted second grade students from Aiton Elementary School wearing a midi pink coat dress with coordinating pumps. The pointy footwear included knot ankle straps and 3-inch heels. The professor flashed a heart symbol by creating the shape with her hands, where she had white flowers wrapped around her wrist.

First lady Jill Biden welcomes school children from Aiton Elementary School to the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. CREDIT: AP

The Valentine’s Day appearance comes after she arrived to the White House from a trip to Camp David with President Joe Biden. She continued to showcase her chic winter style. The first couple was all smiles as they greeted reporters while walking across the South Lawn.

Related Katie Holmes Gets Height-Boost in Heeled Boots to Launch Party for Chloe's New Low-Impact Sneaker Jill Biden is Winter-Chic in Classic Coat and Sharp Suede Boots An Up-Close Look at Ashanti's National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

The educator looked chic in a long black wool coat that she wore over an Odette Stretch Knit Dress by Tanya Taylor. Biden complemented her ensemble with several accessories. She kept warm from the winter chill with a two-tone blue scarf, black leather gloves and a black face mask. The New Jersey native added a touch of elegance to her look with a pair of small gold earrings and a corsage of white flowers that was wrapped around her wrist. Perhaps the floral arrangement is a subtle nod to Valentine’s Day.

When it came to footwear, Biden added a casual flair to her look with a pair of Chloe sneakers. The low-top pair, titled the Lauren silhouette, includes a see-through lace upper branded with the label’s name across the toe. The sneaker also comes equipped with a canvas heel tab and a scalloped white rubbed midsole. The designer style comes from the brand’s resort ’20 collection.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to White House from Camp David on February 14, 2022. CREDIT: Yuri Gripas / MEGA

President Joe Biden with first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington, DC from Camp David on February 14, 2022. CREDIT: Yuri Gripas / MEGA

The first lady regularly wears versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

