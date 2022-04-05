Jill Biden Becomes Navy Submarine ‘Crew Member’ in Bright Red Coat With Boots

Dr. Jill Biden can add a new title to her resume: submarine sponsor.

The first lady attended a public ceremony that was delayed two years by the pandemic on Saturday. During the event, President Joe Biden commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine, saying it would enhance national security.

Dr. Biden with President Biden at a commemorative commissioning ceremony for the USS Delaware on April 2. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

Dr. Biden was honored as the submarine’s sponsor, a ceremonial role meant to bring a vessel luck. This honor, which was bestowed to her by the Secretary of the Navy in 2016, technically makes her a crew member for life. The honor, steeped in Navy tradition, is typically assigned to a female civilian.

Dr. Biden at a commemorative commissioning ceremony for the USS Delaware on April 2. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

To the event, Dr. Biden wore a bright red outfit. She styled a red dress with a matching thick red belt under a red wool coat, added to stay warm in the unpredictable spring weather. She accessorized with matching red gloves and hoop earrings.

A closer look at Dr. Biden’s shoes. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

The educator completed the look in a stylish pair of boots. She broke up the monochrome palette with her black boots that featured a short block heel and a slightly slouchy silhouette. The first lady wore a similar pair back in November to a Tribal Nations Summit, which she paired that style with a berry-colored midi dress.

