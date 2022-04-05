×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Becomes Navy Submarine ‘Crew Member’ in Bright Red Coat With Boots

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
AP22092577270206-2
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 91 Images

Dr. Jill Biden can add a new title to her resume: submarine sponsor.

The first lady attended a public ceremony that was delayed two years by the pandemic on Saturday. During the event, President Joe Biden commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine, saying it would enhance national security.

first lady jill biden, uss delaware, submarine, red coat, red dress, black boots, red gloves, president biden
Dr. Biden with President Biden at a commemorative commissioning ceremony for the USS Delaware on April 2.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

Dr. Biden was honored as the submarine’s sponsor, a ceremonial role meant to bring a vessel luck. This honor, which was bestowed to her by the Secretary of the Navy in 2016, technically makes her a crew member for life. The honor, steeped in Navy tradition, is typically assigned to a female civilian.

first lady jill biden, uss delaware, submarine, red coat, red dress, black boots, red gloves, president biden
Dr. Biden at a commemorative commissioning ceremony for the USS Delaware on April 2.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

To the event, Dr. Biden wore a bright red outfit. She styled a red dress with a matching thick red belt under a red wool coat, added to stay warm in the unpredictable spring weather. She accessorized with matching red gloves and hoop earrings.

first lady jill biden, uss delaware, submarine, red coat, red dress, black boots, red gloves, president biden
A closer look at Dr. Biden’s shoes.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

The educator completed the look in a stylish pair of boots. She broke up the monochrome palette with her black boots that featured a short block heel and a slightly slouchy silhouette. The first lady wore a similar pair back in November to a Tribal Nations Summit, which she paired that style with a berry-colored midi dress.

Click here to see more of Jill Biden’s style throughout the years.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad