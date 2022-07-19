Jill Biden Greets Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in Daisy Tribute Dress With Heels & Talks Mental Health Initiatives

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska to the White House on Tuesday to discuss the mental health impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine. To show her support for the war-torn nation during the meeting, Jill Biden chose a look celebrating Ukraine’s national colors while still staying true to her signature style.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House on July 19. CREDIT: AP

For the meeting, the first lady wore a short-sleeve navy Oscar de la Renta dress decorated with scattered white daisies and a coordinating belt. The daisies, which featured yellow centers, collected toward the top of the dress, cascading down the knee-length pleated-waist skirt. Biden paired the dress with yellow suede pointed-toe pumps, a shoe style she often favors.

To accessorize her look, Biden wore a collection of gold necklaces and bangles along with a pair of sizable diamond studs and a gold watch. The first lady wore her hair in her signature blowout style.

The Bidens greeted Zelenska with a bouquet of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas, and white orchids, another subtle tribute to the nation’s colors. The first lady and spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a conservative double-breasted coat with a mid-calf skirt in a pale yellow hue with a pair of pointed sky blue shoes with a 2-inch heel.

(L-R): Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on July 19. CREDIT: AP

During the meeting, the Bidens discussed with Zelenska how the United States could provide mental health support to Ukrainian women and children living through Russia’s war in her country. Zelenska also met with top government officials. On Wednesday, Zelenska is slated to address Congress about the state of Ukraine.

When it comes to fashion, Jill Biden has been leaning into florals this spring and summer season, spotted at countless political meetings in colorful floral looks. The first lady has often worn flower-forward dresses with colorful suede pumps, echoing her recent ensemble honoring Ukraine.

When it comes to her choice footwear, Biden’s shoe wardrobe leans toward classic and chic style. The first lady regularly wears quintessential pumps from brands like Dior, Valentino, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. She often favors color-coordinated suede heels for her brighter ensembles. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

