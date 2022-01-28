Jill Biden Suits Up for Justice Stephen Breyer in Navy Blue Jacket, Midi Skirt & Dior Heels at Retirement Event

Dr. Jill Biden is making some stylish waves this winter season. On Thursday, the FLOTUS and her husband, President Joe Biden, held an event for the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer is retiring after serving more than two decades on the Supreme Court.

First lady Jill Biden and Joanna Breyer, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, at retirement event for Justice Breyer in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

For the event, the first lady wore a monochromatic look. Biden donned a navy blue suit jacket. The long-sleeve garment was complete with a peak lapel and a voluminous peplum hem. Her knee-length skirt matched her jacket perfectly. The professor added a classy and chic touch to her ensemble with full pearl accessories, which consisted of earrings, bracelets and several necklaces. She styled her blond hair in soft curls and added a blue velvet face mask for safety.

First lady Jill Biden and Joanna Breyer, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, left, depart with President Joe Biden after an event to announce the retirement of justice Breyer in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

CREDIT: DIOR

When it came down to the shoes, Biden slipped into a pair of J’ADIOR Slingback Pumps. Her shoes featured a sharp pointed-toe, branded white ribbon slingback strap and curved 4-inch heels. The silhouette is distinguished by black technical fabric and retails for $990. The educator is a fan of slingback silhouettes. The classic heels are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle.

Biden is known for having an elegant and sophisticated sense of style. She frequently steps out in midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collard coats and textured fabrics. On the footwear front, she regularly wears versatile heels in nude, black and even embellished tones from Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

