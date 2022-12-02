Jill Biden Holds Court in Botanical Lace Dress & Suede Pumps at White House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the White House, following their visit earlier that same day, for the coveted state dinner. The event, held last night in Washington, marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration.

Dressed up for the occasion, Jill donned a floor-length navy Oscar de la Renta gown. The style sat off the shoulders and featured a sprawling botanical scene depicted in the lace set on top of a skin-tone fabric.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the North Portico of the White House ahead of the state dinner on Dec. 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, the school teacher sported dangling diamond earrings that gave off a brilliant sparkle. Jill’s lengthy blond hair was situated into a half-up half-down updo. The simple styling, with jewelry and makeup included, allowed her dress to shine all on its own.

Finishing her outfit, Jill opted for her go-to shoe style: a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the first lady a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities and public figures.

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada, and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

The White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife and first lady Jill Biden took place yesterday Dec. 1st in Washington, with more than 300 attendees including government officials, French fashion designers, actors and donors. The state dinner is held to celebrate diplomatic ties between the host and guest countries. President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife Brigitte Macron made an appearance at the event along with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Christian Louboutin and many others.

