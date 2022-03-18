Jill Biden Goes Wild for Animal Prints on St. Patrick’s Day in Leopard Pumps & Pastel Green Suit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden made a vibrant appearance while speaking at a St. Patrick’s Day event at the White House on Thursday. The first lady introduced President Joe Biden in an outfit that was fitting for the green holiday.

Biden was a scene in a pastel green suit. The light-colored ensemble was complete with pointy shoulder pads and sleek lapels. She wore her blazer over a green top that was same color.

First lady Jill Biden departs with President Joe Biden after attending a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House in Washington, DC on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: AP

To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, the professor teamed her top with matching green pants. The bottoms added a sharp and structured finish to her look. Biden is the latest celebrity to share her take on the power suit trend. Power suits have been on-trend for years, but as we enter the spring season they have received many updates that put a unique spin on a classic look.

To further elevate the moment, Biden accessorized with layered gold necklaces and hoop earrings. To let her outfit do all of the talking, she opted for neutral makeup and styled her signature blond locs in loose curls.

A closer look at Jill Biden’s cheetah print pumps. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the New Jersey native added a bold pattern to her look with leopard print pumps. The heels easily added a sleek edge to her outfit. The shoes included a sharp pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Biden’s shoe wardrobe consists of versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

