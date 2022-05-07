Jill Biden Puts Chic Spin On Flowy Skirt & Blazer With Suede Boots In Romania for Ukraine’s Refugee Crisis Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden made a stylish arrival in Romania on Friday. This is her first stop on the four-day solo trip to eastern Europe to get an up-close look at the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The first lady flew in overnight from Washington and landed just in time to help serve dinner at Romania’s Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near the Black Sea.

First lady Jill Biden is greeted as she arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on May 6, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Biden showcased her sophisticated and chic style sense in a pinstripe blazer jacket. She teamed the overcoat with a white top and colorful scarf that was tied in knot around her neck. She paired the top with a white flowy skirt that had a ruffled hemline.

First lady Jill Biden meets on the tarmac with seven members of the Delaware Army National Guard, before departing the airport near the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on May 6, 2022. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden and Staff Sergeant Sharon Rogers read “Night Catch” for Rogers’ son, Nathan, during a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on May 6, 2022. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the New Jersey native slipped into one of her favorite go-to shoe styles — suede boots. The gray silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and a short stacked block heel.

A closer look at Jill Biden’s grey suede boots at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in CREDIT: AP

Dr. Biden is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day routine. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For footwear, she favors versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

