Jill Biden Meets Queen Letizia of Spain in Red Military-Inspired Skirt Suit & Valentino Pumps

Jill Biden debuted a bold red ensemble while stepping out in Spain, embracing the country’s signature color to meet with the region’s queen.

To meet with Queen Letizia of Spain, the 71-year-old first lady donned a military-inspired red collarless jacket with mismatched gold buttons and a curved hem. She paired the coat with a red pencil skirt that hit right below the knees.

Jill Biden and Queen Letizia pose together on June 27 in Madrid. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the first lady wore nude Valentino patent slingback pumps with a raised nude emblem detail on the pointed toe. She wore her hair in her signature slightly curled style, accessorizing with gold earrings, gold bangles and a small gold watch. And, of course, the first lady wore a light pink fabric face mask to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Jill Biden and Queen Letizia pose together on June 27 in Madrid. CREDIT: MEGA Queen Letizia — who wore a navy and white polka dot dress — greeted Biden at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, which is the official residence and working office of the reigning monarch of Spain. The pair later toured the Spanish Association Against Cancer together.

President Joe Biden and the first lady have long advocated for advances in cancer research as their son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. In 2016, the Bidens founded the Cancer Moonshot to help fund cancer research, which President Biden made an official White House effort after gaining the presidency in 2020.

The first lady has been very active in supporting the Cancer Moonshot endeavor in her work. Last May, Jill Biden wore a vibrant floral dress while visiting a children’s hospital in Costa Rica to celebrate the launch of a healthcare partnership supporting childhood cancer patients in the country.

Jill Biden will be joined by her husband in Spain on June 28, when the pair will attend a NATO dinner and summit. Prior to the event, Jill Biden and Queen Letizia are slated to visit Ukrainian refugee families who sought asylum in Madrid due to recent Russian attacks on the nation.

