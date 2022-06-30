Jill Biden and Queen Letizia Twin in Matching Espadrille Wedges During NATO Summit in Spain

Dr. Jill Biden and Queen Letizia have been spending a lot of time together during Biden’s one-week trip to Spain during the NATO Summit. All that time chatting about their shared initiatives and performing dignitary duties resulted in the two first ladies twinning during their latest public outing.

To join other first spouses on a public outing to the Royal Palace of Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia on June 29, Biden donned a white floral dress with elbow-length sleeves and a knee-length hem. The dress pattern featured red, purple and yellow flowers with green foliage throughout.

For the same outing, Queen Letizia chose a tan and white polka dot dress, which was cinched at the waist with a coordinating belt. The sleeveless dress featured a mid-calf hem and a lapeled collar, keeping the look conservative.

Related France's First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain Eva Mendes Experiments in Vibrant Blue Floral Dress & Gold Metallic Platforms on 'The Talk' Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Wears All-Black Outfit to Mourn Repeal of Roe v. Wade in Advocacy Video

Queen Letizia and Jill Biden visit the Royal Palace of Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia, Spain on June 29. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

Notably, the women paired their look with matching espadrille wedges, with Biden wearing a pink pair with a buckled ankle strap and Queen Letizia wearing a white pair with ankle-climbing strap detail.

Known as the quintessential summer heel, espadrille wedges feature a rope heel and, most often, a canvas or fabric upper. They are synonymous with Spain, as the style was first popularized as a working shoe in the 14th century.

Queen Letizia and Jill Biden visit the Royal Palace of Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia, Spain on June 29. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

Biden and Queen Letizia stayed inside their fashion comfort zones for the outing, as Biden often wears floral dresses in a similar silhouette and Queen Letizia is known to have an affinity for polka dots.

During the visit to the historic palace, the twinning duo posed with several other first spouses who were in town for the NATO Summit, some of who also modeled espadrilles in tribute to the country.

The first spouses of world leaders, including Jill Biden and Queen Letizia, pose together on June 29 in Segovia, Spain. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA The North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit, which runs from June 29 to June 30, brings together 40 world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. On the agenda for the summit is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the tensions between Moscow and the Alliance, and the accession of Finland and Sweden.

Click to See More of Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years