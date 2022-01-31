Jill Biden Gets Glam in Purple Dress and Dior Bow Pumps for NGA Dinner with Joe Biden

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden was glamorously dressed for a National Governors Association dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia with President Joe Biden this weekend.

The first lady left the White House in a pale purple Ralph Lauren dress. Though most of the garment wasn’t visible, the style featured a knee-length skirt and allover sequins. The sparkly style was worn under a black HiSO coat, and paired with lavender leather gloves for a polished touch. Biden’s looks was complete with a light purple floral face mask, a Loeffler Randall leather handbag and drop earrings.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 30, 2022. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Biden continued her chic streak in one of her go-to shoes: Dior’s J’Adior pumps. The $990 style featured pointed toes and 4-inch stiletto heels in black technical fabric. Their most elegant statement came from white cotton ribbon slingback straps, embroidered with “J’ADIOR” lettering and accented with flat bows. Biden’s worn the pair on numerous occasions, from her husband’s campaign trail to Medal of Honor ceremonies.

Related Ralph Lauren Aims to Support Women-Led Tech Companies With New Investment Jill Biden Suits Up for Justice Stephen Breyer in Navy Blue Jacket, Midi Skirt & Dior Heels at Retirement Event Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden step off of Air Force One in Mount Vernon, Virginia on January 30, 2022. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Dior’s J’Adior pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

Slingback heels like Biden’s are a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its’ sharp silhouette, as well as sleek and supportive slingback straps. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Biden, stars like Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Hailey Bieber have worn slingbacks by Prada, The Attico and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One in Washington, DC on January 30, 2022. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years.

Elevate your winter looks in sharp slingback heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Boris pumps, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Sheela pumps, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Nina pumps, $26 (was $30).