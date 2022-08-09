×
Jill Biden Slips On Espadrille Wedges With Breezy Striped Dress for White House Arrival With President Joe Biden

By Ashley Rushford
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden showcased their stylish sartorial prowess as they returned to the White House on Monday. The presidential pair returned to Washington, D.C., after touring flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky.

Dr. Biden made a case for the summer season as she walked across the South Lawn in a navy blue and white striped dress. The breezy number included a sharp collar with button details throughout and slightly ruffled hemline.

President Joe Biden, Jill Biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 2022.
CREDIT: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA
President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Espadrille Wedges
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at The White House in Washington, D.C on August 8, 2022.
CREDIT: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA

The educator accessorized the staple garment with small gold hoop earrings, a thick bracelet and tan glasses that hung from the belt around her waist. President Biden was sharply suited in a navy blue blazer, matching trousers and a light blue button-down shirt.

When it came down. to the shoes, Biden completed her look with espadrille wedges. The shoe style featured wide straps that wrapped around her ankle, an almond-shaped toe and was set on a woven wedge heel. Effortless summer outfits are taken to the next level when you finish them off with wedge sandals. They are the perfect shoe choice for someone that is looking for stability and the chunkiness that a platform shoe provides with more shape.

President Joe Biden, Jill Biden
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at The White House in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 2022.
CREDIT: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Dr. Biden is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day routine. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For footwear, she favors versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

