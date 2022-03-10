Jill Biden Steps Into Spring in Pink Floral Dress With Pointy Pumps for Tribal Nation Dance & Church Service in Arizona

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden looked like she was ready for a new season in her latest outfit.

The first lady made another stop on her three-day, three state tour on Tuesday in Arizona. She and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited the San Xavier Health Clinic near Tucson. She also made a second stop to the San Xavier del Bac Mission, a Roman Catholic church set amid a desert backdrop. The first lady then enjoyed a traditional tribal dance, performed to honor the Tohono’s proud tradition of basket-weaving.

First Lady Jill Biden at San Xavier del Bac Mission on March 8. CREDIT: Rob Schumacher

While out on Tuesday, Dr. Biden wore a floral dress perfect for spring. Her pink dress featured embroidered flowers all over the piece as well as a matching belt, and the hemline hit below her knees. She added a gold watch to the look, plus layered necklaces and a white face mask.

First Lady Jill Biden at San Xavier del Bac Mission on March 8. CREDIT: Rob Schumacher

For her shoes, Dr. Biden leaned into the springtime look with nude pumps. Her suede style included a pointed toe and a thin heel reaching toughly 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Biden’s heels. CREDIT: Rob Schumacher

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden always makes chic, classic choices, and regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Valentino, Dior. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

