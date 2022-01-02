Jill Biden Goes Green in Midi Dress and Suede Boots for New Year’s Eve Lunch with Joe Biden

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden was sharply dressed for a seafood lunch with President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on New Year’s Eve.

The first lady left Banks’ Seafood Kitchen in a gray midi dress. The piece was cinched beneath a brown belt and layered under a light green jacket. Biden coordinated her accessories with her belt’s gold buckle, pairing it with gold bracelets. She completed her look with a dark green mask, as well as sparkling statement earrings.

Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden leave Banks’ Seafood Kitchen in Wilmington, Delaware on December 31, 2021. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Biden kept warm from the winter chill in a pair of suede boots. The olive green style appeared to feature knee-high uppers, almond-shaped toes and square heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. Biden’s boots were smoothly layered under her midi-length dress, a clever styling trick in colder seasons. The style gave her look an equestrian quality, while still being practical for colder weather.

A closer look at Biden’s boots. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster

Suede boots are always a popular winter trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, as well.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

