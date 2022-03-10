Jill Biden Is Typically Chic in Nautical-Inspired Blazer, White Dress With Nude Pumps & Talks American Rescue Plan in Reno

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden looked patriotic in her latest outfit.

The first lady hit Reno, NV on Wednesday as part of her three-day, three state tour. She spoke at Truckee Meadows Community College on the American Rescue Plan. She also learned about three of the college’s programs, including nursing, emergency medical services and radiologic technology. Dr. Biden was joined by Governor Steve Sisolak, Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead and Angela Hanks, the Acting Assistant Secretary for the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) at the U.S. Department of Labor.

For the event, Dr. Biden wore a chic, nautical-inspired navy blazer with gold buttons over a white knee-length dress. She wore gold bracelets and earrings, matching the buttons flawlessly. She also added gold layered necklaces to her look.

Paramedic students show First Lady Jill Biden how they treat people in the field at Truckee Meadows Community College on March 9. CREDIT: Rich Pedroncelli

FLOTUS slipped into a tried-and-true style for her outing: suede nude pumps. She wore the same style the day before while in Arizona for a church service and tribal nation dance. Her pumps feature a beige suede overlay and a pointed-toe.

A closer look at Biden’s heels. CREDIT: Rich Pedroncelli

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden always makes chic, classic choices, and regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Valentino, Dior. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Channel the first lady’s classic style with these pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edleman Antonia Pointed Toe Pump, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Buy Now: Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pump, $79