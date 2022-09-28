Jill Biden Blooms in Purple Floral Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Matching Pumps for Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program

Jill Biden was first lady-chic as she applauded the participating students in the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program on Tuesday.

The event, held in the State Dining Room of the White House, acts as a youth poetry ambassador program. To celebrate the honorees, the first lady wore a white and purple floral sheath dress by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with a light purple jacket and matching purple suede pumps.

Students with first lady Jill Biden pose during an event in honor of the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program on Sept. 27, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Biden accessorized with a pair of crystal floral earrings and a pearl teardrop necklace, completing her elevated style. She went for a natural daytime makeup look with a photo-ready pink lip, eyeliner and light eyeshadow. She did her hair in her signature bangs and coiffed waves.

Students with first lady Jill Biden on Sept. 27, 2022 during an event in honor of the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Biden’s approach to fashion has involved supporting American and international designers. She’s known as a fan of Oscar de la Renta, and she’s worn designs from American brands, including Proenza Schouler and Adam Lippes. In addition to her love of Dolce & Gabbana, she’s also worn other Italian brands, including Valentino and Jimmy Choo. For President Biden’s inauguration, Dr. Biden wore an ocean blue coat and dress set by Markarian, helping catapult the designer to fame.

The National Student Poets Program is presented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. It is the nation’s highest honor for young poets in grades 10 and 11 creating original work.

