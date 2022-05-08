Jill Biden Blooms for Mother’s Day in Slovakia in Belted Floral Dress and Suede Boots

Dr. Jill Biden spent Mother’s Day in Kosice, Slovakia, visiting Slovak and Ukranian mothers and their children. The visit marks the start of Biden’s activities in the nation, which she will continue by meting with refugees at the Slovak border.

The first lady arrived for the occasion in a dark green midi dress by Tan Taylor, which featured an allover white and yellow floral print. The style was cinched with a brown leather belt and layered beneath a two-toned beige and olive green jacket. Biden finished her look with delicate earrings, a gold bracelet and corsage of pink roses — plus a blue and yellow Ukraine flag pin.

Jill Biden visits Kosice, Slovakia for Mother’s Day on May 8. CREDIT: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

When it came to shoes, Biden kept warm in a pair of suede boots. The light brown style featured knee-high uppers and almond-shaped toes. The style also appeared to include square heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, as well as light front stitching. Biden’s boots were smoothly layered with her midi-length dress, a clever styling trick in colder seasons. The style gave her look a streamlined effect, while still being practical and chic.

Jill Biden visits with Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children for Mother’s Day in Kosice, Slovakia on May 8. CREDIT: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Suede boots are always a popular cold weather trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Pairs like Biden’s are especially versatile for layering and wearing with a variety of ensembles. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season. Stars including Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks. Biden has been seen in similar boots throughout the fall and winter seasons in hues of black, gray and olive green, as well.

In fact, she wore this very same dress and boots while disembarking from Air Force One with President Joe Biden early this month.

Jill Biden visits Kosice, Slovakia for Mother’s Day on May 8. CREDIT: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

