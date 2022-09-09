Jill Biden Chicly Elevates Midi Dress With Valentino Rockstud Heels for Michelle Obama’s Official White House Portrait Unveiling

Jill Biden was effortlessly chic while arriving with President Joe Biden for the official unveiling of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s White House portrait unveiling. The Obama portraits will be the first official portraits added to the White House collection since President Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2012.

For the occasion, Dr. Biden wore a white midi dress. The garment was decorated with gold accents along the center and on the bodice. The piece also had puffy shoulder pads, short sleeves and a fitted skirt. To amp up her look, the first lady accessorized with chunky earrings and a gold watch.

First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Michell Obama and former U.S. President Barack Obama depart following a ceremony to unveil the official Obama White House portraits. CREDIT: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at a ceremony to unveil the official Obama White House portraits. CREDIT: Getty Images

Biden gave her look a glamorous touch with black studded pumps by Valentino. The shoe style had a sharp pointed-toe and was adorned with embellishments along the instep and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Biden is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day routine. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana.

For footwear, the educator and author favors versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive with former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama at a ceremony to unveil the official Obama White House portraits. CREDIT: Getty Images

