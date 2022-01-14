Jill Biden Arrives in Suit & Boots as She Supports Tornado Relief Efforts in Kentucky

First lady Jill Biden and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear rallied to bring clothing and supplies to the families affected by the latest storm to hit the western part of the state of Kentucky on Dec. 10. The Bowling Green neighborhood was one of several areas hard hit by the tornadoes that tore through the state. Houses were decimated and families were in shock. At least 77 people were killed, making it the worst death toll in state history related to a tornado event.

The multiple twisters left homes and businesses destroyed and families displaced without any supplies or shelter. Biden’s visit, along with other governmental staff, aimed at changing that.

First lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Ky., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. CREDIT: (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

With help from Beshear and many others, Biden surveyed rescue and recovery efforts, collecting children’s clothing and other supplies while consoling families left in the dust by the tornado’s effects. Biden wore mostly black for the somber event, donning black slacks and a black blazer. The first lady added a pop of color with a little help from a button-down in a soft lavender that matched her mask. Biden spoke of hopeful times, coming together to help one another.

First lady Jill Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, greet the Mustafa family that was affected by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The Bowling Green neighborhood was one of several areas hard hit by Dec. 10 tornadoes that tore through the western part of Kentucky. CREDIT: (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Biden wore minimal accessories and opted for black footwear . The heeled boots she wore were simple and easy to walk in. The outfit was plain but formal and kept the attention off of her ensemble given the nature of the events that had taken place. The visit to Bowling Green was meant to showcase collaborative efforts of state and federal governmental bodies to provide relief to a state in need.