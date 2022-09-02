Jill Biden Chicly Kisses Joe Biden in Embroidered Jacket & Pumps After Passionate Speech in Philadelphia

Jill and Joe Biden headed to Philadelphia to address the nation on Sept. 1 at Independence Hall. The historic landmark was lit up with red white and blue, with Jill wearing a bold blazer and closet-staple pumps.

The first lady’s ensemble consisted of a mid-length white dress with a mock neckline that she layered under a structured denim-colored long-sleeve blazer with a high neck; it incorporated white stitching along the collar, pockets and buttons that gave the fitted outerwear visual interest.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Independence Hall prior to delivering a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. CREDIT: Getty Images

The blazer’s collar was embroidered with that same white stitching with a leaf pattern that was accompanied by blue bedazzled buttons acting as a closure for each wrist cuff. Both whimsical additions added a dainty touch to the otherwise structured and sharp layering piece, softening the formal wear slightly.

Often opting for classic silhouettes, Jill stuck to what she knew, stepping into slick black pumps with short stiletto heels and pointed toes. The footwear is a must-have for every closet, the versatile color, as well as shape, lending itself well to a multitude of outfits whether casual or formal.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart from the White House on September 01, 2022 in Washington, DC and head to Pennsylvania. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are timeless and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

When it comes to fashion, the doctor is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day life. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana and Adam Lippes.

PHOTOS: Check out Jill Biden’s classic style evolution.