Jill Biden Is Chic in Navy Blue Suit and Black Suede Ankle Booties in NJ to Talk COVID Relief Funds for Colleges

First lady Jill Biden returned to her native New Jersey on Thursday to talk about additional COVID relief funds available to community colleges. Biden officially made the announcement at Bergen Community College in Paramus, NJ, just minutes away from Mahwah, where she attended elementary school as a child.

First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cordona at Bergen Community College on Jan. 20, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Community colleges and rural institutions with the “greatest unmet need” will be able to apply for $198 million in COVID relief funds through a grant from the American Rescue Plan program starting next week. The funds are part of a supplemental support program for colleges and universities — many of which serve low-income students and are still struggling to cope with the pandemic. “Community colleges have a partner in the White House,” Biden said.

First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. on Jan. 20, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

For her appearance, the educator wore a sharp dark blue suit, which was complete with a two-tone blue shawl. She styled her blond hair in soft loose curls and accessorized with silver flower earrings and thin bracelets.

As for footwear, she stayed warm in a pair of black boots. Her suede shoes included an almond-shaped toe and a 2-inch block heel. Suede boots are a popular winter trend due to their full coverage and typically soft texture.

When it comes to fashion, the professor’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. The first lady has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collard coats and textured fabrics. On the footwear front, she regularly wears versatile heels in nude, black and even embellished tones from Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles.

