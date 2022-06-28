Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today.
The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a collection of bracelets.
Queen Letizia was equally as stylish wearing a stone-colored pants suit with a pair of bronze heels. She paired the suit with a nude satin blouse that featured a wrap detail and ruched neckline.
Biden rounded out her look with suede pointed-toe pumps. The classic shoe style had a sharp pointed-toe and sat on a thin stiletto heel.
When it comes to fashion, Dr. Biden is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day routine. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For footwear, she favors versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.