Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

Dr. Jill Biden visits the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees at Social Security Training Centre in Spain on June 28, 2022.

Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today.

The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a collection of bracelets.

Queen Letizia was equally as stylish wearing a stone-colored pants suit with a pair of bronze heels. She paired the suit with a nude satin blouse that featured a wrap detail and ruched neckline.

Biden rounded out her look with suede pointed-toe pumps. The classic shoe style had a sharp pointed-toe and sat on a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Dr. Biden is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day routine. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For footwear, she favors versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.